Comment: New Android Bug Lets Malware Pose As Real Apps And Steal User Data

150 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that security researchers have found a major vulnerability in almost every version of Android, which lets malware imitate legitimate apps to steal app passwords and other sensitive data. The vulnerability, dubbed Strandhogg 2.0 (named after the Norse term for a hostile takeover) affects all devices running Android 9.0 and earlier. It’s the “evil twin” to an earlier bug of the same name, according to Norwegian security firm Promon, which discovered both vulnerabilities six months apart. Strandhogg 2.0 works by tricking a victim into thinking they’re entering their passwords on a legitimate app while instead interacting with a malicious overlay. Strandhogg 2.0 can also hijack other app permissions to siphon off sensitive user data, like contacts, photos, and track a victim’s real-time location.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
May 26, 2020
The malware can be installed by so-called “dropper apps,” also known as hostile downloaders, that are distributed through Google Play.
It’s promising to see that Google has reacted so quickly here, implementing a system through which to screen applications for unwanted behavior and then blocking apps attempting to exploit this vulnerability. It’s worth noting that Strandhogg 2.0 is dangerous for two reasons: the way in which it ends up on your mobile device and the way in which it harvests rights and access data. The malware ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article