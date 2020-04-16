Comment: Microsoft Battles 3 Zero Days Under Active Exploit In April’s Patch Tuesday

314 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Microsoft has released its April 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates, its first big patch update released since the work-from-home era truly got underway. This month sees the tech giant disclosing 113 vulnerabilities. Out of these, 19 are rated as critical, and 94 are rated as important. Crucially, four of the vulnerabilities are being exploited in the wild; and two of them were previously publicly disclosed.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Satnam Narang, Senior Research Engineer,  Tenable
April 16, 2020
There are multiple scenarios in which this vulnerability could be exploited.
This month’s Patch Tuesday is another considerable release, with Microsoft fixing 113 vulnerabilities, 19 of them rated as critical and 94 rated as important. Three of these vulnerabilities were exploited in the wild. Microsoft released a patch for CVE-2020-1020, a remote code execution vulnerability in the Adobe Font Manager Library that was first made public on March 23, when Microsoft publi ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article