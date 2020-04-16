Comment: Microsoft Battles 3 Zero Days Under Active Exploit In April’s Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has released its April 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates, its first big patch update released since the work-from-home era truly got underway. This month sees the tech giant disclosing 113 vulnerabilities. Out of these, 19 are rated as critical, and 94 are rated as important. Crucially, four of the vulnerabilities are being exploited in the wild; and two of them were previously publicly disclosed.
