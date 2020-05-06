Comment: LockBit Ransomware Self-spreads To Quickly Encrypt 225 Systems

79 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Bleeping Computer is reporting that a feature of the LockBit ransomware allows threat actors to breach a corporate network and deploy their ransomware to encrypt hundreds of devices in just a few hours. Started in September 2019, LockBit is a relatively new Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) where the developers are in charge of the payment site and development and ‘affiliates’ sign up to distribute the ransomware. As part of this setup, the LockBit developers earn a percentage of the ransom payments, typically around 25-40%, while the affiliates receive a more significant share at about 60-75%.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
May 06, 2020
Often, during times when there are cases of ransomware, it's due to a successful social engineering phishing attack.
Often, during times when there are cases of ransomware, it's due to a successful social engineering phishing attack. In this instance, it was due to a brute force attack against a VPN configuration to the administrator’s password. Namely, the criminal group was able to sit at the front door of the building and spend several days picking the lock without being noticed. Organisations want to est ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article