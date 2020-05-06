Comment: LockBit Ransomware Self-spreads To Quickly Encrypt 225 Systems

Bleeping Computer is reporting that a feature of the LockBit ransomware allows threat actors to breach a corporate network and deploy their ransomware to encrypt hundreds of devices in just a few hours. Started in September 2019, LockBit is a relatively new Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) where the developers are in charge of the payment site and development and ‘affiliates’ sign up to distribute the ransomware. As part of this setup, the LockBit developers earn a percentage of the ransom payments, typically around 25-40%, while the affiliates receive a more significant share at about 60-75%.