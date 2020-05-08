Comment: Lazarus Group Hides macOS Spyware In 2FA Application

The North Korea-linked cyberthreat group known as Lazarus Group has added a new variant of the Dacls remote-access trojan (RAT) to its arsenal of spy gear, designed specifically for the Mac operating system. Dacls was first discovered last December targeting Windows and Linux platforms. The new version for Mac is now spreading via a trojanized two-factor authentication (2FA) application for macOS called MinaOTP, mostly used by Chinese speakers, according to a Malwarebytes analysis.