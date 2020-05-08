Comment: Lazarus Group Hides macOS Spyware In 2FA Application

211 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The North Korea-linked cyberthreat group known as Lazarus Group has added a new variant of the Dacls remote-access trojan (RAT) to its arsenal of spy gear, designed specifically for the Mac operating system. Dacls was first discovered last December targeting Windows and Linux platforms. The new version for Mac is now spreading via a trojanized two-factor authentication (2FA) application for macOS called MinaOTP, mostly used by Chinese speakers, according to a Malwarebytes analysis.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
May 08, 2020
They should only download apps from official sources and not through third-party app stores or through links emailed to them.
The North-Korean Lazarus group is one of the most notorious state-sponsored actors out there. This latest attack is particularly interesting for two reasons. Firstly, it is targeting Mac users specifically - a trend that we've been seeing an increase of over the years as Macs become a popular choice for organisations and consumers. Secondly, the fact that the RAT hides in a two-factor authenticati ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article