Comment: Latest Docker Container Attack Highlights Remote Networking Flaws

It has been reported that a security flaw that provides a backdoor through which Docker containers can be compromised via unsecured remote connections may require IT teams to revisit their approach to DevSecOps.
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
September 02, 2020
Solving these types of problems requires that all teams, from development to operations, play to their strengths.
Containers do not magically make applications more secure than running the same application in a VM. In fact, by enabling a development team to make deployment decisions, such as those related to container base images and image configurations, container development assumes the skills required to properly secure production systems are present within the development team. This can lead to container ....Containers do not magically make applications more secure than running the same application in a VM. In fact, by enabling a development team to make deployment decisions, such as those related to container base images and image configurations, container development assumes the skills required to properly secure production systems are present within the development team. This can lead to container configurations that are far from secure. For example, development teams may find that an interactive SSH shell aids when debugging their application during development. This same interactive shell when present in a production system can serve as part of a kill chain in an attack. If that container then is configured to run with elevated privileges due to development decisions, the entire container system could be placed at risk. Solving these types of problems requires that all teams, from development to operations, play to their strengths. Properly securing container images requires not only AppSec skills, but also skills in operating system hardening that can be used to properly secure base images. Those same hardening skills can then be used at the host level to realize the potential of container infrastructure – a fast and secure method to reliably deploy applications.
