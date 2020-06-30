Comment: Hackers Extort $1.14m From University Of California, San Francisco

BBC reported that Netwalker criminal gang have extorted $1.14m from the University of California, San Francisco. According to the BBC, it witnessed the covert negotiations over the ransom on a live chat taking place on the dark web.
Carl Wearn, Head of E-Crime , Mimecast
June 30, 2020
Organisations, in this case a university, paying a ransom this large is really troubling and highlights that many will do anything to avoid disruption to their daily operations. Our recent State of Email Security report found that the average downtime from a ransomware attack is three days, and for many this time gap is unacceptable and drives organisations to pay the ransom. However, it is recomm ....Organisations, in this case a university, paying a ransom this large is really troubling and highlights that many will do anything to avoid disruption to their daily operations. Our recent State of Email Security report found that the average downtime from a ransomware attack is three days, and for many this time gap is unacceptable and drives organisations to pay the ransom. However, it is recommended that victims should never give in to the pressure and pay the ransom, as there is no guarantee that encryption keys will be provided. Payment also encourages cybercriminals to try their luck for more. Our research found that 50% of UK organisations have been impacted by ransomware attacks in the last year, and as long as organisations continue to pay, attackers will view this attack approach as being financially viable. In the long run, organisations would actually save money by investing in cyber-resiliency before attacks take place and criminals force ransom to be paid. These criminals and others now know that this organisation is a target that pays and there is a significantly increased likelihood of further attacks if no significant cyber-resiliency changes are implemented quickly. To minimise the threat of ransomware attacks, organisations must implement adequate resiliency measures to preserve business-as-usual should the worst happen. Non-networked backups and a fallback email and archiving process need to become standard security measures if organisations are to significantly mitigate ransomware threats. Individual users can also assist greatly by being aware of the potential for unsafe attachments, but should also be wary of clicking any email links received in any communication, as criminals are increasingly utilising URL links rather than file-based attachments to infect networks.”
