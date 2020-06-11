Comment: Google: Here’s How Phishing And Malware Attacks Are Evolving

Cyber criminals are tailoring coronavirus-related phishing and malware attacks to make them more effective at targeting victims in certain locations around the world, even as attackers continue to distribute millions of malicious spam emails every single day.

Google Cloud has detailed how the past month has seen the emergence of regional hotspots for Covid-19 related cyber attacks, with the UK, India and Brazil all seeing a rise in malware, phishing and spam campaigns looking to exploit fears over the virus.

Corin Imai, Senior Security Advisor ,  DomainTools
June 11, 2020
Attackers always hope their campaigns will reach the less tech-savvy users.
Google’s work to inform the public on the regional Covid-19-themed phishing attacks is certainly valuable to protect users from these opportunistic campaigns. It should come to no surprise that cybercriminals are trying to capitalise on this global crisis in every way they can: in March, when countries were just entering lockdown, DomainTools identified over 600 malicious domains associated with ....
