Comment: Google: Here’s How Phishing And Malware Attacks Are Evolving

Cyber criminals are tailoring coronavirus-related phishing and malware attacks to make them more effective at targeting victims in certain locations around the world, even as attackers continue to distribute millions of malicious spam emails every single day.

Google Cloud has detailed how the past month has seen the emergence of regional hotspots for Covid-19 related cyber attacks, with the UK, India and Brazil all seeing a rise in malware, phishing and spam campaigns looking to exploit fears over the virus.