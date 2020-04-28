Comment: Fake Fedex And UPS Delivery Issues Used In COVID-19 Phishing By Security Experts April 28, 2020 416 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email In a new report by Kaspersky, researchers see a new wave of phishing scams that utilise a COVID-19 theme and impersonate well-known shipping carriers such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL. EXPERTS COMMENTS James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4 April 28, 2020 With these delivery phishing scams, it's crucial not to rely on the link in the email. One of the most common phishing scams is to use a delivery shipment as the subject of the email. The end-user is curious about the package or if they are currently expecting a delivery. Our human nature sparks our curiosity of wanting to know about that delivery. With these delivery phishing scams, it's crucial not to rely on the link in the email. It's a lot more reliable to copy the shipping ....[Read More >>]One of the most common phishing scams is to use a delivery shipment as the subject of the email. The end-user is curious about the package or if they are currently expecting a delivery. Our human nature sparks our curiosity of wanting to know about that delivery. With these delivery phishing scams, it's crucial not to rely on the link in the email. It's a lot more reliable to copy the shipping or tracking number from the email and past it on the actual website, as the tracking information will be located on the home page in most cases. This quick check reduces the risk of trying to see if the link is valid or not. If the search comes up with a package, then you can verify it has come to your organisation or home. Unfortunately, the phishing scams relating to COVID-19 are not going away anytime soon, as criminals work to leverage everyone's fears about it, especially regarding any supply chain concerns for an organisation. They can protect their employees by providing security awareness and training to educate them on the risks and help them to identify any phishing emails and report them to their IT team. Share Like(7) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe In this article Expert Comments
