Comment: Fake Fedex And UPS Delivery Issues Used In COVID-19 Phishing

In a new report by Kaspersky, researchers see a new wave of phishing scams that utilise a COVID-19 theme and impersonate well-known shipping carriers such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
April 28, 2020
With these delivery phishing scams, it's crucial not to rely on the link in the email.
One of the most common phishing scams is to use a delivery shipment as the subject of the email. The end-user is curious about the package or if they are currently expecting a delivery. Our human nature sparks our curiosity of wanting to know about that delivery. With these delivery phishing scams, it's crucial not to rely on the link in the email. It's a lot more reliable to copy the shipping ....
