Comment: England’s COVID-19 Test and Trace Programme ‘breaks GDPR data law’

BB News reported that privacy campaigners say England’s coronavirus test and trace program has broken a key data protection law. The program was launched without carrying out an assessment of its impact on privacy as conceded by the Department of Health. It involves people being asked to share sensitive personal information. This can include:

their name, date of birth and postcode

who they live with

places they recently visited

names and contact details of people they have recently been in close contact with, including sexual partners.