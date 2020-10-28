Comment: Cybereason Researchers Find New North Korean Malware Suite

On October 27th, the US-CERT published a report summarizing Kimusky’s recent activities and describing the group’s TTPs and infrastructure.

Combining the information in the report with the intelligence accumulated by Cybereason Nocturnus over time, the researchers discovered a previously undocumented modular spyware suite dubbed KGH_SPY that provides Kimsuky with stealth capabilities to carry out espionage operations.

In addition, Cybereason Nocturnus uncovered another new malware strain dubbed CSPY Downloader that was observed to be a sophisticated tool with extensive anti-analysis and evasion capabilities, allowing the attackers to determine if “the coast is clear” before downloading additional payloads.

The full research is available here: https://www.cybereason. com/blog/back-to-the-future- inside-the-kimsuky-kgh- spyware-suite