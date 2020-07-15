Comment: Breached Data Indexer ‘Data Viper’ Hacked; Could be the Cause of the Leaked Details of 142 Million MGM Hotel Guests

It has been reported that Data Viper, a security startup that provides access to some 15 billion usernames, passwords and other information exposed in more than 8,000 website breaches, has itself been hacked and its user database posted online. The hackers also claim they are selling on the dark web roughly 2 billion records Data Viper collated from numerous breaches and data leaks, including data from several companies that likely either do not know they have been hacked or have not yet publicly disclosed an intrusion.

In addition, further reports have surfaced today stating that last summer’s data leak at the MGM hotel chain appears to be far more expansive than previously thought — or the credentials could come from the DataViper hack. Researchers have found 142 million personal details from former guests at the MGM Resorts hotels for sale on the Dark Web.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
July 15, 2020
The reason for this breach as well as who is behind it continues to be a mystery that will hopefully be solved soon.
The reason for this breach as well as who is behind it continues to be a mystery that will hopefully be solved soon.

Whenever we read or hear about a breach, we immediately begin by wondering how the breach happened, who is behind it, as well as what information was accessed. It fills us with a sense of excitement but also worry, as we wonder what the consequences are and if our own data is impacted. If it is, we are anxious to know what can we do about it. In many cases, we start thinking of the ties we have wi
[Read More >>]

