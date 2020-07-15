Comment: Breached Data Indexer ‘Data Viper’ Hacked; Could be the Cause of the Leaked Details of 142 Million MGM Hotel Guests

It has been reported that Data Viper, a security startup that provides access to some 15 billion usernames, passwords and other information exposed in more than 8,000 website breaches, has itself been hacked and its user database posted online. The hackers also claim they are selling on the dark web roughly 2 billion records Data Viper collated from numerous breaches and data leaks, including data from several companies that likely either do not know they have been hacked or have not yet publicly disclosed an intrusion.

In addition, further reports have surfaced today stating that last summer’s data leak at the MGM hotel chain appears to be far more expansive than previously thought — or the credentials could come from the DataViper hack. Researchers have found 142 million personal details from former guests at the MGM Resorts hotels for sale on the Dark Web.