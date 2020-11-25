Comment: Baidu Caught Collecting Sensitive Details From Android Users

It’s been reported that two Android applications belonging to Chinese tech giant Baidu have been removed from the official Google Play Store at the end of October. The two apps —Baidu Maps and Baidu Search Box— were removed after Google received a report from US cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks claiming that the two apps contained code that collected information about users. According to Palo Alto Networks, the data collection code was found in the Baidu Push SDK, used to show real-time notifications inside both apps.

