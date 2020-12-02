× Linkedin Message

@Robert Meyers, Channel Solutions Architect and Fellow of Information Privacy, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.

"It\'s time for security to move back to the forefront of organisations\' priorities so that breaches like this do not happen...."

#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots

https://www.informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/comment-aspenpointe-warns-295k-patients-of-data-breach-exposing-their-personal-identifiable-information-and-health-data