Comment: 70% of Large Businesses Believe Remote Working Makes Them More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

New research shows almost three quarters of large businesses believe remote working policies introduced to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are making their companies more vulnerable to cyberattacks. AT&T’s study of 800 cybersecurity professionals across the UK, France and Germany shows that while 88% initially felt well prepared for the migration, more than half (55%) now believe widespread remote working is making their companies more or much more vulnerable to cyberattacks. This figure jumps to 70% for large businesses with over 5,000 employees.
More information:
https://www.
prnewswire.com/news-releases/ att-survey-shows-70-of-large- businesses-believe-remote- working-makes-them-more- vulnerable-to-cyberattacks- 301105074.html
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA, OneLogin
August 04, 2020
Identity is the most important aspect of this new hybrid operating model.
As the workforce adjusts to remote working, organisations need to recognise that traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient. With employees outside the controlled environment of the office, organisations will inevitably struggle to ensure that their employees are complying with best practices such as separating personal devices from work devices. In fact, OneLogin recently conducted ....As the workforce adjusts to remote working, organisations need to recognise that traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient. With employees outside the controlled environment of the office, organisations will inevitably struggle to ensure that their employees are complying with best practices such as separating personal devices from work devices. In fact, OneLogin recently conducted a study of 5000 respondents globally which found that almost 40% of employees utilised their corporate laptops for streaming; and 20.5% used it for online games and gambling. Identity is the most important aspect of this new hybrid operating model - understanding who and what device is trying to log into their business environment systems and associated applications. Streamlining identity with IDAAS technology solutions will support organisations continuing to deliver quality IT services while balancing cost and risk for the organisation.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]