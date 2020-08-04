Comment: 70% of Large Businesses Believe Remote Working Makes Them More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

New research shows almost three quarters of large businesses believe remote working policies introduced to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are making their companies more vulnerable to cyberattacks. AT&T’s study of 800 cybersecurity professionals across the UK, France and Germany shows that while 88% initially felt well prepared for the migration, more than half (55%) now believe widespread remote working is making their companies more or much more vulnerable to cyberattacks. This figure jumps to 70% for large businesses with over 5,000 employees.

 

More information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-survey-shows-70-of-large-businesses-believe-remote-working-makes-them-more-vulnerable-to-cyberattacks-301105074.html

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
August 04, 2020
Communication channels are one of the biggest challenges.
With remote working, many procedures need to be updated to ensure the security of home workers' systems. There is the concern about keeping systems patched, technical controls such as VPNs and MFA are in place, that monitoring controls are effective across a remote workforce, and that all staff receive appropriate and timely security awareness and training so that they are aware of and can report ....
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
August 04, 2020
Identity is the most important aspect of this new hybrid operating model.
As the workforce adjusts to remote working, organisations need to recognise that traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient. With employees outside the controlled environment of the office, organisations will inevitably struggle to ensure that their employees are complying with best practices such as separating personal devices from work devices. In fact, OneLogin recently conducted ....
