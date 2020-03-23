Comment: 5 Billion Records Exposed In Open ‘Data Breach Database’

Researcher Bob Diachenko has announced that he discovered an unprotected and thus publicly available Elasticsearch instance which appeared to be managed by a UK-based security company, according to the SSL certificate and reverse DNS records. The irony of that discovery is that it was a ‘data breach database’, an enormously huge collection of previously reported (and, perhaps, non-reported) security incidents spanning 2012-2019 era.
