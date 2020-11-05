Comment: 23,600 Hacked Databases Have Leaked From A Defunct ‘Data Breach Index’ Site

It has been reported that more than 23,000 hacked databases have been made available for download on several hacking forums and Telegram channels in what threat intel analysts are calling the biggest leak of its kind. The database collection is said to have originated from Cit0Day.in, a private service advertised on hacking forums to other cybercriminals. Cit0day operated by collecting hacked databases and then providing access to usernames, emails, addresses, and even cleartext passwords to other hackers for a daily or monthly fee. Cybercriminals would then use the site to identify possible passwords for targeted users and then attempt to breach their accounts at other, more high-profile sites.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
November 05, 2020
When data stolen in a breach is made public or sold to the highest bidder, the race to exploit these affected users begins.
When data stolen in a breach is made public or sold to the highest bidder, the race to exploit these affected users begins. These individuals need to change their passwords, and they need to track services where the same username and password has been reused, making sure to change their credentials there too. In many cases, they will also need to call their banks and cancel their credit cards or s ....
