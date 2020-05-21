Clever Phishing Attack Bypasses MFA to Nab Microsoft Office 365 Credentials – Expert Reaction

Cofence has discovered an attack that bypasses MFA to nab Microsoft 365 credentials. Researchers at Cofense Phishing Defense Center discovered the tactic, which leverages the OAuth2 framework and OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol and uses a malicious SharePoint link to trick users into granting permissions to a rogue application, researcher Elmer Hernandez wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
May 21, 2020
This new type of attack demonstrates that multi-factor authentication alone is not enough to protect against increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks.
Dan Conrad, Field Strategist,  One Identity
May 21, 2020
This is a very well-crafted phish as it “front ends” O365 with a malicious SharePoint site.
In this article