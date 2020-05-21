Clever Phishing Attack Bypasses MFA to Nab Microsoft Office 365 Credentials – Expert Reaction

Cofence has discovered an attack that bypasses MFA to nab Microsoft 365 credentials. Researchers at Cofense Phishing Defense Center discovered the tactic, which leverages the OAuth2 framework and OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol and uses a malicious SharePoint link to trick users into granting permissions to a rogue application, researcher Elmer Hernandez wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Dan Conrad, Field Strategist, One Identity
May 21, 2020
This is a very well-crafted phish as it “front ends” O365 with a malicious SharePoint site.
This is a very well-crafted phish as it "front ends" O365 with a malicious SharePoint site. When the user authenticates to O365 it grants this site access to the user's data. It goes beyond the simple gaining of a user's password and possibly moving laterally or elevating privilege. From an attacker's perspective, this type of effort would be used for specific targets (aka "whaling"), where they would attempt to get specific account information from specific, high-level users. It's a bit like a man-in-the-middle, but for O365. Once authenticated, they would have access to anything stored on the O365 platform such as corporate email, contacts, OneDrive, etc., which they can take and hold for ransom or use maliciously. As organisations train users on phishing and who is after their identities, attackers are learning as well. This attack underlines the importance of separating privileged credentials from standard user credentials. Any account with elevated permissions should not be "phishable".
