Clearview AI’s Entire Client List Stolen In Data Breach – Expert Reaction

In response to The Daily Beast reports that facial-recognition software maker Clearview AI suffered a data breach that accessed the company’s entire client list, many which are law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity experts commented below.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Josh Bohls, Founder, Inkscreen
February 27, 2020
Clearview AI's business model is already at risk since Google, Facebook, and others have sent cease and desist letters to stop them.
The hacktivist's clear goal was to expose the police departments using Clearview AI technology to identify suspects. The fact that someone would go to these efforts to obtain this information shows how controversial this technology is. Clearview AI's business model is already at risk since Google, Facebook, and others have sent cease and desist letters to stop them from scraping photos from the we ....The hacktivist's clear goal was to expose the police departments using Clearview AI technology to identify suspects. The fact that someone would go to these efforts to obtain this information shows how controversial this technology is. Clearview AI's business model is already at risk since Google, Facebook, and others have sent cease and desist letters to stop them from scraping photos from the web. Police departments using Clearview AI should be more transparent to the public and disclose the use of this technology, but also reveal arrest stats using it. The debate is around the balance between privacy and public safety, and as long as this debate occurs in the daylight using real data, everyone will become more comfortable with the use of facial recognition technology in policing.
