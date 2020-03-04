CleanMaster: An Android Security App With 1 Billion Downloads Is Recording Users’ Web Browsing – Expert Insight

Forbes published an article earlier today regarding an app called CleanMaster, a security tool promising anti-virus and private browsing. It had more than 1 billion installs before it was evicted and, despite Google’s ban, is one of Android’s most downloaded apps ever devices and is likely still running on millions of phones. Whilst Google hasn’t commented on what it knew about the app, created by China’s Cheetah Mobile, Forbes has learned a security company provided the tech giant with evidence the tool was collecting all manner of private web use data.

