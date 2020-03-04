CleanMaster: An Android Security App With 1 Billion Downloads Is Recording Users’ Web Browsing – Expert Insight

Forbes published an article earlier today regarding an app called CleanMaster, a security tool promising anti-virus and private browsing. It had more than 1 billion installs before it was evicted and, despite Google’s ban, is one of Android’s most downloaded apps ever devices and is likely still running on millions of phones. Whilst Google hasn’t commented on what it knew about the app, created by China’s Cheetah Mobile, Forbes has learned a security company provided the tech giant with evidence the tool was collecting all manner of private web use data.

Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
March 04, 2020
Cheetah Mobile also acquired three western ad networks.
The significance of Clean Master's ban from Google Play shouldn't be understated. Cheetah Mobile has been the third-biggest Android app publisher on Google Play behind only Facebook and Google itself. Clean Master was its most popular app to date, once the sixth-most downloaded Android app in the world. Long before TikTok caught on, Cheetah Mobile was one of the only Chinese app makers to successf ....
