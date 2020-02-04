Cleaners Used To Hack Businesses

Criminal gangs are planting “sleepers” in cleaning companies so that they can physically access IT infrastructure, the lead officer of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit told a recent SINET security event. He said that he was seeing a “much larger increase in physical breaches” as cybercrime groups diversify how they attack, as reported by Computer Business Review. Businesses have been urged to bolster their physical security processes in the face of the growing threat. The risk of physical breaches, it seems, is increasing as hackers utilise lower-tech ways of infiltrating organizations.