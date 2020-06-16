Claire’s, Intersports Retail Websites Breached – Online Privacy Experts Comment

Hacker groups that engage in web skimming (also known as Magecart) attacks have breached the web stores of two of the world’s biggest retail chains — accessories store Claire’s and sporting goods retailer Intersport. According to reports published today by security firms Sanguine Security and ESET, hackers breached the two companies’ websites and hid malicious code that would record payment card details entered in checkout forms.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, Pixel Privacy
June 16, 2020
Users should also set up alerts on their credit and debit cards when available.
Data skimming attacks like these underscore the need for online shoppers to remain ever vigilant. I strongly recommend all online shoppers to pay close attention to their monthly statements, monitoring them for suspicious charges. Users should also set up alerts on their credit and debit cards when available, and invest in credit monitoring, which will alert you to skimming incidents like these, a ....Data skimming attacks like these underscore the need for online shoppers to remain ever vigilant. I strongly recommend all online shoppers to pay close attention to their monthly statements, monitoring them for suspicious charges. Users should also set up alerts on their credit and debit cards when available, and invest in credit monitoring, which will alert you to skimming incidents like these, as well as more traditional data breaches.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
June 16, 2020
Only the website operator can remove Magecart malware.
Web skimming attacks like these are particularly effective because victims have no way of knowing that the store pages are infected. Unlike phishing attacks or malware targeting end users, card skimming attacks often can't be detected and leave no trace of evidence on the victim's device. From a customer's perspective, the checkout process looks and functions like it would if it were not infected. ....Web skimming attacks like these are particularly effective because victims have no way of knowing that the store pages are infected. Unlike phishing attacks or malware targeting end users, card skimming attacks often can't be detected and leave no trace of evidence on the victim's device. From a customer's perspective, the checkout process looks and functions like it would if it were not infected. Only the website operator can remove Magecart malware. For the attacker, web skimming has the added benefit of ensuring that all of the stolen customer data is valid and up to date, which is often not the case with data breaches in which stolen information can be months or years old.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]