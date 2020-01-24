Citibank Phishing – Expert Comment And Analysis From Lucy Security CEO Colin Bastable

263 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Colin Bastable, CEO of security awareness & training company Lucy Security, has issued comment and analysis of the newly reported Citibank phishing scam.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
January 24, 2020
Another approach is to simply proxy communication between users and the genuine Citi bank website.
Any hacker can add a certificate to a phishing site. Even a free, 90-day one from the certificate industry’s Let’s Encrypt joint venture. In driving the adoption of certificates for all on-line businesses, the tech industry just ensures that consumers can be robbed securely and quickly. Many users access their email and bank accounts on mobile devices, while multi-tasking (unfortunately for ex ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article