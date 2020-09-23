CISA Warns Of LokiBot Uptick – Expert’s Perspective

CISA today warned of a substantial increase in the use of LokiBot “info stealer” malware by bad actors since July 2020, as detected by CISA’s EINSTEIN Intrusion Detection System. LokiBot uses credential- and information-stealing malware that’s typically sent as a malicious attachment, and can also create a backdoor into infected systems to let attackers install additional payloads. It’s known as an easily deployable, effective threat and is often used in campaigns targeting Windows and Android operating systems to push malware via email, malicious websites, text and messaging. An expert with Gurucul offers perspective.