Chinese Government Hackers Implicated In Equifax Breach: What You Need To Know

Following the news yesterday that Chinese government hackers have been indicted for breaching Equifax in 2017, please see comment below from Sonatype CEO Wayne Jackson.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Wayne Jackson, CEO,  Sonatype
February 11, 2020
Despite this, 57% of the Fortune 100 were still using the same faulty software component.
The news that Chinese government hackers have been indicted for breaching Equifax is a powerful reminder of just how critical open source security is, and needs to serve as a call to arms for enterprise software development and security teams. Equifax was not the only target. Within 24 hours of the Apache disclosure, hackers attempted to exploit the Struts vulnerability in as many as 10 diffe ....
