CEO On Research: Half Of Workers Are Less Likely To Practice Safe Data Practices While Working Remotely

169 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

48 per cent of office workers have admitted they are less likely to follow safe data practices when working from home, according to new research from Tessian, the Human Layer Security company. The State of Data Loss Prevention report reveals findings from a global survey of 2,000 office workers and 250 IT decision-makers in the UK and the US.

The research shows that 52 per cent of office workers feel they can get away with riskier behaviour when working from home, such as sharing confidential files via email and using personal devices to conduct company business.

The top reasons for not following safe data practices included not working on their usual devices (50 per cent), not being watched by IT (48 per cent), and being distracted (47 per cent).

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Sadler, CEO,  Tessian
May 28, 2020
The Covid-19 crisis has triggered a tidal wave of challenges for businesses.
The Covid-19 crisis has triggered a tidal wave of challenges for businesses. Whilst they adapted fast to the abrupt shift towards remote working, the challenge businesses now face is keeping data secure from risky employee behaviour as working from home becomes the norm. Our research shows that people will cut corners on security best practices when working remotely and find workarounds if securi ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article