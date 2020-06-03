CEO On Ransomware Gang Is Auctioning Off Victims’ Confidential Data

188 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Ransomware groups are joining forces to share advice, tactics, and a centralized data leak platform, so that ransomware operations can focus more on creating more sophisticated attacks and successful extortion attempts.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
June 03, 2020
Organizations have limited visibility of their 'attack surface', including corporate data.
An Interesting trend that one may observe in today's cybercrime landscape are fake threats to publish allegedly stolen data. Many organizations, whose business largely depends on its reputation, are well prepared to pay a fortune to avoid negative publicity. Another relatively new but rapidly growing scenario is exaggeration of nature or value of data stolen and encrypted by a ransomware. Organiz ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article