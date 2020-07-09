CEO on Police are Buying Access to Hacked Website Data

Tech news site Motherboard obtained webinar slides by a company called SpyCloud presented to prospective customers. In that webinar, the company claimed to “empower investigators from law enforcement agencies and enterprises around the world to more quickly and efficiently bring malicious actors to justice.” The slides were shared by a source who was concerned about law enforcement agencies buying access to hacked data. SpyCloud confirmed the slides were authentic to Motherboard.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
July 09, 2020
The data may then be used for a wide spectrum of monitoring, preventive or investigative purposes.
As a matter of practice, some law enforcement organisations and police units indeed occasionally buy stolen data from various sources. The data may then be used for a wide spectrum of monitoring, preventive or investigative purposes. Its usage, however, rarely becomes official and mostly serves different “in-house” purposes. Therefore, I doubt that Western law enforcement agencies would buy th ....
