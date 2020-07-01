CEO On IBM’s Cyber Resilient Org Report

IBM’s recent announcement of its 5th annual Cyber Resilient Organization Report, conducted by the Ponemon Institute.

Key findings from the report:

  • More orgs (26%) have adopted formal, enterprise-wide security response plans over the past 5 years, compared to 18% of respondents in 2015.
  • Amongst those with a formal security response plan, only 1/3 (17% of respondents) had also developed specific playbooks for common attack types.
  • The # of security tools used has a negative impact; orgs that use 50+ security tools ranked themselves 8% lower in their ability to detect, and 7% lower in their ability to respond to an attack, compared to those with less tools.
  • Over the past two years, only 39% of companies with a formal security response plan in place experienced a disruptive security incident, compared to 62% of those with less formal plans.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
July 01, 2020
Overloading security analysts with too much information is a known issue.
There are some interesting takeaways from the latest Cyber Resilient Organization Report, done by Ponemon for IBM. While readiness and responsiveness is improving, and organizations that have implemented a formal response plan are seeing less disruption, work is still needed in other areas. Many organizations still need to formalize their incident response plans and bring their cybersecurity post ....
