CEO On IBM’s Cyber Resilient Org Report

Key findings from the report:

More orgs (26%) have adopted formal, enterprise-wide security response plans over the past 5 years, compared to 18% of respondents in 2015.

Amongst those with a formal security response plan, only 1/3 (17% of respondents) had also developed specific playbooks for common attack types.

The # of security tools used has a negative impact; orgs that use 50+ security tools ranked themselves 8% lower in their ability to detect, and 7% lower in their ability to respond to an attack, compared to those with less tools.