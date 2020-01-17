CEO On 600 m+ users Installed Android ‘Fleeceware’ Apps From Play Store

244 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Security researchers have discovered a new set of “fleeceware” apps that appear to have been downloaded and installed by more than 600 million Android users. A new set of 25 Android apps were caught illegally charging users at the end of a trial period, due to them being able to abuse the ability for Android apps to run trial periods before a payment is charged to the user’s account.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
January 17, 2020
Google Store should likewise consider to urgently introduce a better app policing mechanism.
Fleeceware’s deceptive practices border on fraud and violate a wide spectrum of consumer protection laws in most of the Western countries. Such unscrupulous practices are unlawful and should be reported. In the vast majority of cases, users will not have to pay and are eligible to get their money back with some interest and penalties paid by the seller, depending on the jurisdiction. Some countr ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article