CEO On 600 m+ users Installed Android ‘Fleeceware’ Apps From Play Store

Security researchers have discovered a new set of “fleeceware” apps that appear to have been downloaded and installed by more than 600 million Android users. A new set of 25 Android apps were caught illegally charging users at the end of a trial period, due to them being able to abuse the ability for Android apps to run trial periods before a payment is charged to the user’s account.

