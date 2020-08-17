CEO Comment On NCSC Report On Celebrity-backed Investment Scams

The NCSC announcement that in just four months, it has removed over 300,000 URLs linking to investment scams with fake celebrity endorsements.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jeremy Hendy, CEO,  Skurio
August 17, 2020
Always err on the side of caution.
Consumer facing businesses have a duty to understand if their customers are being targeted by typo squatters by email or by fake posts. There are steps any company can take to understand if their brand is being impersonated. Checking their domain for similar alternatives is a first step and there are free services which can help. If a fraudulent site is found or suspected, getting expert help to i ....
