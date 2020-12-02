Expert Comments

Cayman Islands Investment Fund Left Entire Filestore Viewable In Unsecured Azure Blob

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

A Cayman Islands-based investment fund has exposed its entire backups to the internet after failing to properly configure a secure Microsoft Azure blob.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Ilia Kolochenko
December 02, 2020
CEO
ImmuniWeb
Countless organizations of all sizes blindly move their data to the cloud without proper training of their IT personnel.
For this specific case, most jurisdictions will likely consider this incident to be gross negligence, exposing the fund to a series of lawsuits from the clients. In the past, similar incidents led to bankruptcies due to irreparable impact on the reputation and inability to continue operations with frustrated customers. We should also expect various law enforcement agencies, in charge of the prosec.....Read More
For this specific case, most jurisdictions will likely consider this incident to be gross negligence, exposing the fund to a series of lawsuits from the clients. In the past, similar incidents led to bankruptcies due to irreparable impact on the reputation and inability to continue operations with frustrated customers. We should also expect various law enforcement agencies, in charge of the prosecution of tax evasion or money laundering, to start a probe of the documents for investigative purposes. Sadly this is just another example of leaked data available on the Internet. Countless organizations of all sizes blindly move their data to the cloud without the proper training of their IT personnel. Eventually, this leads even to larger disasters than criminal data breaches. Worse, cybercriminals are well aware of the myriad of misconfigured cloud instances, and continuously monitor the entire Internet for such low-hanging fruit. Such attacks, unless exposed by the media or security researchers, are virtually undetectable and thus extremely dangerous: the integrity of your trade secrets and most sensitive data may suddenly get into the hands of your competitors, malicious nation-state actors, and organized crime.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

COMMENT: AspenPointe Warns 295K Patients Of Data Breach exposing Their...

Lessons Learned From PKI – Expert Insight

Expert Reaction On Half Of All Docker Hub Images Have...

Expert Insight: Docker Malware Is Now Common – Devs Need...

DarkIRC Bot Hits Oracle WebLogic vuln, Steals Bitcoin, Hijacks Browsers...

Experts On Homebase CEO Scam

Experts Reaction On Ipsos Mori Internet Survey Could Be A...

Experts Insight On Baltimore County Public Schools Fall Victim To...

Expert Insight: 5 Key Takeaways From ESG’s Report: The Impact...

Experts On Delaware County Pays $500,000 Ransom To DoppelPaymer Gang

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.