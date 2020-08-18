Canada Revenue Agency shuts down after cyberattack – hacked login credentials at fault

A series of cyberattacks targeting the Canada Revenue Agency has led to a shutdown of services after thousands of accounts were breached.
The attack follows two recent trends:
- Cybercriminals across the world are increasingly targeting government institutions to maximise disruption.
- Usernames and passwords continue to be an inefficient and failing defense mechanism for protecting accounts. With the proliferation of stolen PII (Personally identifiable information) for sale on the dark web, cybercriminals can fraudulently hack into accounts with relative ease and access government services.
