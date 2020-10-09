Can AI Help Workplace Mental Health Crisis? World Mental Health Day

The global survey of 12,000 people found:

  • 8 in 10 workers (80%) want a robot as their therapist or counsellor
  • 83% want their company to provide technology like AI and chatbots to support their mental health – as three-quarters (76%) don’t think their employer is doing enough
  • 68% would prefer to talk to a robot over their manager about stress and anxiety at work
  • 75% say AI has already helped their mental health at work through access to information, automation, and better prioritisation
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Richard Petley, Senior Vice President, Technology ,  Oracle UK & Ireland
October 09, 2020
AI powered therapists are seen as confidants who provide a ‘no judgement’ zone for employees.
Mental health has taken on a whole new meaning this year as we have experienced a worldwide shift in how we live and work. This has taken its toll. In a recent study, 70% of employees report 2020 being the most stressful year ever, with 78% saying the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health. This is not something we can ignore, and companies need to work together to find solutions. ....
[Read More >>]

