Can AI Help Workplace Mental Health Crisis? World Mental Health Day

The global survey of 12,000 people found:
- 8 in 10 workers (80%) want a robot as their therapist or counsellor
- 83% want their company to provide technology like AI and chatbots to support their mental health – as three-quarters (76%) don’t think their employer is doing enough
- 68% would prefer to talk to a robot over their manager about stress and anxiety at work
- 75% say AI has already helped their mental health at work through access to information, automation, and better prioritisation
