Byos Re New Mirai Variant Targeting IoT Devices – Micro-Segmenting Can Eliminate Risk By Security Experts March 23, 2020

In response to today's findings from Krebs on Security of a new strain of Mirai targeting IoT devices for exploitation in attacks and for use as proxies, an expert offers perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

Matias Katz, CEO, Byos
March 23, 2020

This is the concept behind hardware-enforced isolation. It's worth remembering that if devices are micro-segmented, attackers cannot gain remote access to it because the device itself would not be discoverable in the network, therefore making it invisible. This is the concept behind hardware-enforced isolation - no device should be exposed to the network without an extra hardware layer of protection, eliminating the possibility of attackers using vulnerabilities found inside of the host device.
