Identity thieves who specialise in running up unauthorized lines of credit in the names of small businesses are having a field day with all of the closures and economic uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic – a particularly aggressive business ID theft ring that’s spent years targeting small businesses across the country is now pivoting toward using that access for pandemic assistance loans and unemployment benefits.

