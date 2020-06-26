British Public Help Reach Major Milestone In Fight Against Scammers – Expert Comments

The NCSC announced that it has received one million phishing reports since launching its Suspicious Email Reporting Service. The cybersecurity experts commented below on the importance of reporting phishing emails and how it help to prevent the frauds.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Matt Lock, Technical Director ,  Varonis
June 26, 2020
The Suspicious Email Reporting Service is an approach that makes sense while offering reminders to individuals to stay alert.
The Suspicious Email Reporting Service is an approach that makes sense while offering reminders to individuals to stay alert.

When cybersecurity makes it into the headlines, it's typically about a breach of consumer data or a costly ransomware incident. So it's pleasantly surprising to see a positive report about the public stepping up and reporting email scams and threats. It would be easier for individuals to simply delete suspicious emails, but it's reassuring to learn that many are taking the extra step to repo
[Read More >>]
Phillip Hay, Head of Threat Intelligence Analysis,  Mimecast
June 26, 2020
Our research found that detections were up a third during the first 100 days of the pandemic.
Our research found that detections were up a third during the first 100 days of the pandemic.

Email remains a key vector for cybercriminals and it is no surprise to see so many phishing emails reported to the NCSC. At Mimecast, our recent State of Email Security report found that 60% of organisations believe it's inevitable or likely they will suffer from an email-borne attack in the coming year. The same study found that 72 percent said phishing attacks remained flat or increased in the
[Read More >>]
Paul McEvatt, Senior Threat & Intelligence Manager ,  Fujitsu EMEIA
June 26, 2020
Phishing attacks are one of the most effective methods of attack for cybercriminals.
Phishing attacks are one of the most effective methods of attack for cybercriminals.

It is a stark reminder that even in a time of global crisis cybercriminals have ramped up their attempts to exploit the anxieties of their victims, as the NCSC's Suspicious Email Reporting Service hits its millionth submission. The launch of the reporting service was encouraging to see and it is clear that there has been a positive response to it from citizens. Phishing attacks are one of the
[Read More >>]

