British Gas phishing campaign targets customers with offer of refund

British Gas is warning that customers may be targeted by sophisticated phishing emails claiming they are entitled to a refund of over £400. The company has identified the email address ‘bills@britishgas.co.uk’ as the sender of many of these scam emails and has warned customers that it is not a genuine email. It is also encouraging customers who are concerned about a suspect phishing email to send it as an attachment to phishing@centrica.com for further investigation.