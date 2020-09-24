British Gas phishing campaign targets customers with offer of refund

15 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

British Gas is warning that customers may be targeted by sophisticated phishing emails claiming they are entitled to a refund of over £400. The company has identified the email address ‘bills@britishgas.co.uk’ as the sender of many of these scam emails and has warned customers that it is not a genuine email. It is also encouraging customers who are concerned about a suspect phishing email to send it as an attachment to phishing@centrica.com for further investigation.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 24, 2020
You simply cannot trust all emails, no matter what the body of the message says.
Phishing campaigns can be extremely convincing to the untrained eye, but it is worth noting that phishing emails usually include manipulative wording – attempting to force people into giving away information – where legitimate messages would not. Phishing scams are still very common, and particularly clever attempts are increasing, capable of deceiving even those with a high level of awareness ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article