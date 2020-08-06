British Dental Association members targeted by hackers – experts Insight

As reported by the BBC, dentists’ bank account numbers and correspondence with a trade body are feared to have been stolen by hackers. The British Dental Association has told its members that it is still not sure exactly what was accessed in a breach on 30 July.

A spokeswoman told the BBC it was possible that information about patients was exposed, but was vague about the potential context. The BDA’s website has been offline since the attack. It has urged members to be cautious of any correspondence claiming to be from a bank following the incident. The organisation is contacting those it thinks had data compromised.