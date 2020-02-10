Breaking Commentary: Phishing Emails Targeting Mobile Devices To Hack Banking Apps

Reaching out to make sure you saw breaking news of a phishing campaign resurfacing the Android banking trojan dubbed Anubis, luring users through a fake Google Play update to gain access to mobile devices and steal sensitive financial information through hundreds of banking applications. Consumers are more vulnerable to fall victim to a phishing attack on their mobile devices, and once hackers gain access to users’ accounts, there is little that can be done to stop the hacker from accessing more information.