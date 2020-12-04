Expert Comments

Brazilian Aerospace And Defence Group Embraer’s Systems Affected By Cyberattack

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

According to a statement released by Brazilian aerospace and defense group Embraer, threat actors were able to disclose “data allegedly attributed to the company”.

The incident was reported five days after it took place to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. The Brazilian legislation requires immediate reporting of problems such as cyber-attacks. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Tim Erlin
December 04, 2020
VP of Product Management and Strategy
Tripwire
It’s important to keep in mind that other types of attacks are still out there, if not as readily recognizable.
Every organization should be prepared to respond to ransomware, including the potential operational disruptions that come with that response. While we tend to focus on the response to ransomware, prevention is still the best way to deal with the threat. Ransomware doesn’t magically appear on systems, and the methods by which it’s introduced into an environment are generally well understood: p.....Read More
Every organization should be prepared to respond to ransomware, including the potential operational disruptions that come with that response. While we tend to focus on the response to ransomware, prevention is still the best way to deal with the threat. Ransomware doesn’t magically appear on systems, and the methods by which it’s introduced into an environment are generally well understood: phishing, vulnerability exploits, and misconfigurations. Identifying and addressing the weak points in your security posture can help prevent ransomware, as well as other attacks, from being successful. We see an imbalance of headlines for ransomware attacks because they are the easiest to identify. Ransomware simply can’t be successful in getting the ransom paid without announcing itself. It’s important to keep in mind that other types of attacks are still out there, if not as readily recognizable.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts On Xerox DocuShare Bugs Allow Data Leaks

Experts On Clop Ransomware Attacking Retail Giant E-Land

Security Expert Re: Absa Financial Services Employee Sells Customer Data...

Data Protection Is Integral In Wake Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Cold...

Payment Skimmer Hides In Social Media Buttons

Industry Leader Reacted On North Korean Hackers Target Six Pharmaceutical...

Expert On Open Source Software Security Vulnerabilities Exist For Over...

Philly Food Bank Hit With $1m Cyber Attack

Security Expert Re: Non-Profit Philadelphia Food Bank Loses Nearly A...

Christmas Shopping’ Sites Flooded With Millions Of Bad Bots

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.