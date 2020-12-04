Brazilian Aerospace And Defence Group Embraer’s Systems Affected By Cyberattack

According to a statement released by Brazilian aerospace and defense group Embraer, threat actors were able to disclose “data allegedly attributed to the company”.
The incident was reported five days after it took place to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. The Brazilian legislation requires immediate reporting of problems such as cyber-attacks.
Tim Erlin
It’s important to keep in mind that other types of attacks are still out there, if not as readily recognizable.
Every organization should be prepared to respond to ransomware, including the potential operational disruptions that come with that response. While we tend to focus on the response to ransomware, prevention is still the best way to deal with the threat. Ransomware doesn’t magically appear on systems, and the methods by which it’s introduced into an environment are generally well understood: phishing, vulnerability exploits, and misconfigurations. Identifying and addressing the weak points in your security posture can help prevent ransomware, as well as other attacks, from being successful. We see an imbalance of headlines for ransomware attacks because they are the easiest to identify. Ransomware simply can’t be successful in getting the ransom paid without announcing itself. It’s important to keep in mind that other types of attacks are still out there, if not as readily recognizable. Read Less
