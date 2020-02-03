Bouygues Construction Paralysed By A Major Cyber Attack – Experts Insight

French media is reporting that the Bouygues Group’s construction subsidiary has been hit by a massive ransomware attack. The entire computer network has been affected, and all of the company’s servers shut down. A ransom of 10 million Euros has been requested, and at least 200GB of data already stolen.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason
February 03, 2020
Recovery is paramount and continual improvement and learning after the discovery is critical.
It's important to not leap to conclusions prematurely when anyone is hit with a cyberattack. With Bouygues being hit by ransomware, let's keep in mind that even the strongest of people can still be sucker-punched. Cyber attacks are the new norm and no defence is perfect. The post mortem in this attack will be very important to Bouygues, and to the world of critical infrastructure at large. As more ....It's important to not leap to conclusions prematurely when anyone is hit with a cyberattack. With Bouygues being hit by ransomware, let's keep in mind that even the strongest of people can still be sucker-punched. Cyber attacks are the new norm and no defence is perfect. The post mortem in this attack will be very important to Bouygues, and to the world of critical infrastructure at large. As more and more traditional power, manufacturing and construction networks are connected, the models for security from the world of PCs and servers have another dimension and a massive increase in footprint. None of us know exactly what occurred inside Bouygues as they weather this storm, but we all wish them the best in recovery and will wait to hear the after-action report. At the end of the day, this new attack is a call to enterprises, government agencies and companies of all sizes to prepare in peacetime for when the unthinkable happens. Organisations need strong prevention and detection tools to ensure that any damage that occurs can be minimised. Recovery is paramount and continual improvement and learning after the discovery is critical. We live in a world with expanding network footprints that have billions of connected devices and attentiveness, diligence and patience are required to minimise risk and turn the tables on adversaries.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]