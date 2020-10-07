Bounce Back Loans – Taxpayers May Lose Up To £26 Billion – Expert Opinion

The National Audit Office has said taxpayers could lose up to £26 billion from fraud, organised crime or default.

Simon Dennis, Future Government and AI Evangelist,,  SAS UK & Ireland
October 07, 2020
many modern systems incorporate social network analysis that allows the group picture to be assessed by the models that spot fraud.
In the rush to contain COVID disruption, public and private sector organisations implemented measures, at pace, to protect the economy. Expediency may compromise some aspects of the usual safeguards to design out fraud, leaving systems open to unanticipated exploitation by (cyber)criminals. In reality, any significant change or new initiative will attract fraudsters, even if designed and implement ....
