Bluetooth Security Flaw Leaves Devices Vulnerable To Hackers

A new Bluetooth security flaw has been discovered that would potentially allow an attacker to connect to a user device without authentication, according to a statement by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. The statement says that, for the attack to be successful “an attacking device would need to be within wireless range of a vulnerable Bluetooth device”. While Apple protects against some forms of Bluetooth attack by requiring apps to ask user permission before a connection is initiated, vulnerability to so-called Man-In-The-Middle (MITM) attacks is less clear.