BlueLeaks Exposed Some COVID-19 Patients’ IDs – Cybersecurity Experts Perspective

A South Dakota news site reveals that the June 2020 “BlueLeaks” massive data breach resulted in the exposed identities of the state’s citizens who tested positive for COVID-19: Massive data breach affects SD COVID-19 patients. In response, cybersecurity experts offer thoughts.
Dan Piazza, Technical Product Manager, Stealthbits Technologies
August 24, 2020
Users should only have access to the minimum amount of data required to perform their functions as an employee.
Protecting personal information is more important than ever as attackers become more sophisticated and data privacy regulations are enacted. Given the current pandemic, an individual’s COVID-19 status is likely to be one of the hottest personal information topics. This data breach was originally due to failure to properly secure the affected websites, as attackers used methods that are decades o ....Protecting personal information is more important than ever as attackers become more sophisticated and data privacy regulations are enacted. Given the current pandemic, an individual’s COVID-19 status is likely to be one of the hottest personal information topics. This data breach was originally due to failure to properly secure the affected websites, as attackers used methods that are decades old to break in. This was compounded in South Dakota when Texas-based web hosting company Netsentinel didn’t properly secure personal records, which gave attackers access to each individual’s COVID-19 status on top of other personal data. As we continue to see, overprovisioned access to sensitive information can have devastating results. When access to data in a network is properly provisioned with a least privilege model, then the risk of data being stolen is drastically reduced even in the event of a breach. Users should only have access to the minimum amount of data required to perform their functions as an employee, otherwise even a single compromised user can give an attacker the keys to your data kingdom.
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
August 24, 2020
The only bright spot to this revelation is the revealed information is largely time-sensitive, which somewhat reduces the impact.
Security breaches are the "Gift that keeps on giving" in the worst possible way. It should come as no surprise that there have been ongoing repercussions from the BlueLeaks breach in June. The revelation of some people's COVID-19 status in the database has only come to light now, but shows the depth of data revealed and the potential consequences that may not have been realized at the start. Th ....Security breaches are the "Gift that keeps on giving" in the worst possible way. It should come as no surprise that there have been ongoing repercussions from the BlueLeaks breach in June. The revelation of some people's COVID-19 status in the database has only come to light now, but shows the depth of data revealed and the potential consequences that may not have been realized at the start. The only bright spot to this revelation is the revealed information is largely time-sensitive, which somewhat reduces the impact. Unfortunately, it doesn't eliminate it, or in any way excuse the breach.
