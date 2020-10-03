Blackbaud – Data Breach Expert Comment

Blackbaud recently confirmed that bank details and passwords may have been stolen in a charity hack. Blackbaud suffered a data breach back in May, but the attack has resurfaced with new information coming out. The software developer originally paid the ransomware and confirmed bank details were not leaked. While the question around whether to pay for a ransomware attack or not divides opinion, this reinforces the need for transparency.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Shlomie Liberow, Technical Program Manager, HackerOne
October 03, 2020
The latest development in the Blackbaud data breach reconfirms the imperative for transparency.
The latest development in the Blackbaud data breach reconfirms the imperative for transparency. While the question of whether to pay for a ransom or not continues to divide opinion, transparency should not. It is important to be honest and organisations should proactively share information about security vulnerabilities between all who can help reduce them. We can learn from each other and only wi ....The latest development in the Blackbaud data breach reconfirms the imperative for transparency. While the question of whether to pay for a ransom or not continues to divide opinion, transparency should not. It is important to be honest and organisations should proactively share information about security vulnerabilities between all who can help reduce them. We can learn from each other and only with a transparent approach to security will be able to build trust and create a safer internet. What is also of great concern is how sensitive data seems to have been stored in unencrypted form. An in-depth defence approach should be in place to ensure that even if sensitive data does leak, it is not easily readable.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]