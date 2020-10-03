Blackbaud – Data Breach Expert Comment

Blackbaud recently confirmed that bank details and passwords may have been stolen in a charity hack. Blackbaud suffered a data breach back in May, but the attack has resurfaced with new information coming out. The software developer originally paid the ransomware and confirmed bank details were not leaked. While the question around whether to pay for a ransomware attack or not divides opinion, this reinforces the need for transparency.

Vincent D’Agostino, Head of Cyber Forensics and Incident Response,  BlueVoyant
October 03, 2020
All breach events are serious but ransomware cases carry additional specific risk and exposure when handled improperly.
Recent articles on how paying ransomware hackers can violate US sanctions should serve to remind readers that casually wading into the ever-changing cyber threat landscape can carry dire consequences for the uninitiated and inexperienced. All breach events are serious but ransomware cases carry additional specific risk and exposure when handled improperly. Organizations facing such an event nee ....
Shlomie Liberow, Technical Program Manager,  HackerOne
October 03, 2020
The latest development in the Blackbaud data breach reconfirms the imperative for transparency.
The latest development in the Blackbaud data breach reconfirms the imperative for transparency. While the question of whether to pay for a ransom or not continues to divide opinion, transparency should not. It is important to be honest and organisations should proactively share information about security vulnerabilities between all who can help reduce them. We can learn from each other and only wi ....
