Black Friday – IoT Devices Bought Today Are Far Riskier Than Consumers Think

Black Friday is upon us, and smart doorbells may well be off the wish list following this week’s news of their IoT vulnerabilities.

But all other IoT devices will fly off shelves today. As the IoT booms to billions of devices in millions of homes, the smart assistants, speaker systems, and even kids’ toys consumers happily buy today could come back to bite them.

If poorly secured, any connected device purchased today can become the perfect doorway for cybercriminals to access systems and steal lucrative data to sell on the dark web or use for their own gain.

