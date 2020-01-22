BitPyLock Ransomware Now Threatens To Publish Stolen Data

As reported by Bleeping Computer, a new ransomware called BitPyLock has quickly gone from targeting individual workstations to trying to compromise networks and stealing files before encrypting devices. BitPyLock was first discovered by MalwareHunterTeam on January 9th, 2020 and has since seen a trickle of new victims daily. In this recent version, the actors have changed their targeting to focus on network compromise and the claims of stealing data before encrypting devices.