BitPyLock Ransomware Now Threatens To Publish Stolen Data

As reported by Bleeping Computer, a new ransomware called BitPyLock has quickly gone from targeting individual workstations to trying to compromise networks and stealing files before encrypting devices. BitPyLock was first discovered by MalwareHunterTeam on January 9th, 2020 and has since seen a trickle of new victims daily. In this recent version, the actors have changed their targeting to focus on network compromise and the claims of stealing data before encrypting devices.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 22, 2020
Encrypting personally identifiable information in business is the best protection on such important data.
Ransomware has become one of the most powerful financially driven weapons used by malicious actors, and if companies continue to pay, it will continue to haunt us for a while longer yet. Coupled with extorting data, it’s becoming an epidemic. Companies need to prepare for the worst and simulate an attack such as this to really locate where the vulnerabilities lie. Losing data to encryption is ....
