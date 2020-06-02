BHIM Breach Exposes Millions Of Users – Expert Insight

It has been announced this morning that a major data breach at mobile payment app Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has exposed the personal and financial data of millions of Indians.

Ed Macnair, CEO ,  Censornet
June 02, 2020
Cyber criminals have all they need and more to launch sophisticated and targeted attacks with potentially devastating financial consequences.
Once again, a large organisation has failed to take responsibility for the data of its customers. It is simply unacceptable that more than seven million users have been exposed as a result of another misconfigured cloud server and it is even more worrying that some of that data belonged to children. Cyber criminals have all they need and more to launch sophisticated and targeted attacks with poten ....
In this article