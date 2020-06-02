BHIM Breach Exposes Millions Of Users – Expert Insight By Security Experts June 2, 2020 170 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email It has been announced this morning that a major data breach at mobile payment app Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has exposed the personal and financial data of millions of Indians. EXPERTS COMMENTS Ed Macnair, CEO , Censornet June 02, 2020 Cyber criminals have all they need and more to launch sophisticated and targeted attacks with potentially devastating financial consequences. Once again, a large organisation has failed to take responsibility for the data of its customers. It is simply unacceptable that more than seven million users have been exposed as a result of another misconfigured cloud server and it is even more worrying that some of that data belonged to children. Cyber criminals have all they need and more to launch sophisticated and targeted attacks with poten ....[Read More >>]Once again, a large organisation has failed to take responsibility for the data of its customers. It is simply unacceptable that more than seven million users have been exposed as a result of another misconfigured cloud server and it is even more worrying that some of that data belonged to children. Cyber criminals have all they need and more to launch sophisticated and targeted attacks with potentially devastating financial consequences. As more organisations move their data to the cloud, it is imperative that they understand that this comes with greater responsibilities and different security challenges. No matter their size, companies need to be cautious and implement technology that offers them visibility and control over how their data is being handled. When it comes to cloud infrastructure configuration, one instance of human error can put large amounts of sensitive data in the hands of hackers. In order to prevent leaks such as these, it is crucial that a multi-layered security posture is combined with best practice policies, employee awareness and the right technology. Share Like(1) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Commentsdata
