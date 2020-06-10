Babylon Online GP Service Suffers Data Breach

Babylon Health has acknowledged that its GP video appointment app has suffered a data breach. The firm was alerted to the problem after one of its users discovered he had been given access to dozens of video recordings of other patients’ consultations. A follow-up check by Babylon revealed a small number of further UK users could also see others’ sessions. The firm said it had since fixed the issue and notified regulators. Babylon allows its members to speak to a doctor, therapist or other health specialist via a smartphone video call and, when appropriate, sends an electronic prescription to a nearby pharmacy. It has more than 2.3 million registered users in the UK.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Joseph Carson, Thycotic,  Chief Security Scientist
June 10, 2020
While the risk was limited, it is a scary thought that sensitive patient data via video consultations could be accidently disclosed.
Brian Higgins, Security Specialist,  Comparitech.com
June 10, 2020
Babylon Health have clearly explained that this issue was caused by an internal software update.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 10, 2020
In the wrong hands we could have seen a more malicious outcome, so luckily this was stopped.
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security, EMEA,  OneLogin
June 10, 2020
Organizations should recognize importance of security and privacy and partner with security platforms.
