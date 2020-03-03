Baby Monitors Watched By Hackers, Experts Warn

As reported by BBC News, smart cameras and baby monitors can be watched by criminals over the internet by default, security chiefs have warned. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is advising people to tweak the settings after buying them. Easy-to-guess default passwords might let a hacker secretly observe a home through connected devices, it said. The NCSC’s technical director, Dr Ian Levy, warned while the devices were “fantastic innovations”, they were vulnerable to cyber-attackers.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 03, 2020
Three random words is a good starting block for passwords.
Three random words is a good starting block for passwords, but to properly help protect users we really want to see the use of password mangers increasing. Password managers should not be feared; many people think that putting all their passwords in one place on the cloud will make them somewhat vulnerable to attack. However, it’s the opposite that is true. The clever use of two factor authenti ....
[Read More >>]

