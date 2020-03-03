Baby Monitors Watched By Hackers, Experts Warn

As reported by BBC News, smart cameras and baby monitors can be watched by criminals over the internet by default, security chiefs have warned. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is advising people to tweak the settings after buying them. Easy-to-guess default passwords might let a hacker secretly observe a home through connected devices, it said. The NCSC’s technical director, Dr Ian Levy, warned while the devices were “fantastic innovations”, they were vulnerable to cyber-attackers.